STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Russian armed forces' main cathedral in Moscow

The cathedral's six golden domes are dedicated to the patron saints of each branch of the Russian armed forces.

Published: 04th September 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the main cathedral of the Russian armed forces and the museum complex here ahead of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Singh, who is here to attend the meeting of SCO defence ministers, began the third day of his visit to the country by paying a visit to the massive cathedral along with his delegation.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh visited the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Museum Complex in Moscow this morning," the Defence Ministry Spokesperson said in a tweet.

It also posted two pictures on Twitter in which the minister is seen present inside the cathedral along with the Russian and Indian officials.

The Main Church of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which only opened on June 20 this year, is a huge Orthodox Christian cathedral dedicated to the military.

The cathedral's six golden domes are dedicated to the patron saints of each branch of the Russian armed forces.

The museum at the church complex features exhibitions about the history of Russia's armed forces and the Great Patriotic War.

On Thursday, Singh said he had an "excellent meeting" with his Russian counterpart Gen.

Sergey Shoigu during which he appreciated the "steadfast support" provided by Russia in response to the country's defence and security needs.

He pressed for expediting supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier.

The two countries also finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India.

The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanced version of the AK-47 rifle, which will replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle.

The SCO comprises eight member states -- India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh​ Russia Army Moscow Cathedral
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp