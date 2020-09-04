STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Independent panel probing WHO's COVID-19 response to get access to global health body's documents, emails

The panel is financed by WHO and has its own staff in Geneva, led by Dr Anders Nordstrom, a former acting director-general at the agency.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An independent panel appointed by the World Health Organisation to review its coordination of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic will have full access to any internal UN agency documents, materials and emails necessary, the panel said Thursday as it begins the probe.

The panel's co-chairs, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, announced the 11 other members during a media briefing.

They include Dr Joanne Liu, who was an outspoken WHO critic while leading Medecins Sans Frontieres during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Also named to the panel are: Dr Zhong Nanshan, a renowned Chinese doctor who was the first to publicly confirm human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus; Mark Dybul, who led the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and David Miliband, a former British foreign secretary who is CEO of the International Rescue Committee.

Clark said she and Johnson Sirleaf chose the panel members independently and that WHO did not attempt to influence their choices.

"We look forward to a period of intense work together at a key moment in history. We must honor the more than 25.6 million people known to have contracted the disease and the 850,000 and counting who have died from COVID-19," Johnson Sirleaf said.

The panel scheduled its first meeting for Sept. 17 and plans to meet every six weeks between then and April.

It expects to brief WHO on the group's initial progress in November before presenting a final report next year.

WHO bowed to calls from most of its member states in May to launch an independent investigation of how it managed the international response to the coronavirus after the United States accused the U.N. health agency of mismanaging the early phase of the pandemic and colluding with China to hide the extent of the outbreak there.

President Donald Trump pulled the US out of WHO earlier this year after calling the agency a "puppet" of China.

In June, the Associated Press found that China delayed releasing critical information to WHO, including the virus' genetic sequence, for weeks in January.

Internal recordings of WHO meetings revealed officials were frustrated at the lack of data-sharing while Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praised China for its speed and transparency.

To uncover how the global response to COVID-19 was managed, "we may ask decision-makers what kept them up at night," Clark said.

The panel also plans to examine what WHO and national governments might have done differently had they known more about the coronavirus.

She said WHO had "made it clear their files are an open book" and that the panel members would have access to any internal documents or materials they wanted, although no such requests have yet been made.

As a UN agency, WHO is not subject to any freedom of information requests and does not routinely make its internal deliberations public.

The panel is financed by WHO and has its own staff in Geneva, led by Dr Anders Nordstrom, a former acting director-general at the agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Health Organisation COVID 19 WHO probe panel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp