Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discusses bilateral ties, regional security with Iranian counterpart

Rajnath Singh arrived in Tehran from Moscow on Saturday after concluding his three-day visit to Russia where he attended a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Iran.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Iran. (Photo | Rajnath Singh's official Twitter account)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he had a "very fruitful" meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, including Afghanistan.

Singh arrived in Tehran from Moscow on Saturday after concluding his three-day visit to Russia where he attended a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers.

He also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Russia, China and the Central Asian countries.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with Iranian defence minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran. We discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan and the issues of bilateral cooperation," he said in a tweet.

"Both the Defence Ministers discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan," Singh's office said in a separate tweet. 

The meeting between the two ministers took place in a "cordial and warm atmosphere," it said, adding that the leaders emphasised upon the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilisational ties between India and Iran.

