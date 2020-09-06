STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Italy leader to virus deniers: Look at numbers

Pandemic deniers and those against masks and vaccines are expected to rally in Rome on Saturday.

Published: 06th September 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. (Photo | AP)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ROME: Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he has no words for those who deny the coronavirus pandemic  except to look at the numbers.

Pandemic deniers and those against masks and vaccines are expected to rally in Rome on Saturday.

Conte said: To those people gathering in Rome today and who think the pandemic doesn't exist, we reply with numbers: More than 274,000 infected and some 35,000 dead.Period.

The daily case load, after dropping down to below 200 at the start of summer, surpassed more than 1,700 on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since early May.

Many of the recent infections have occurred in returning vacationers, most of them young people.

Conte says, if things go badly, we'll be able to intervene in a targeted and very circumscribed way to manage any dramatic surge.

His country was hard hit when the outbreak first erupted in Europe and went into lockdown.

Italy has confirmed nearly 275,000 coronavirus cases and counts 35,518 known dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Italy coronavirus Giuseppe Conte
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp