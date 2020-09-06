STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journalist shot dead by husband in Pakistan, investigation underway



Published: 06th September 2020 01:30 PM

A case has been registered and investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A woman journalist and social worker has bee shot dead allegedly by her husband in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, media report on Sunday.

The incident took place in Turbat, the headquarters of Kech district, on Saturday.

According to a police statement, husband Mehrab Gichki took Shaheena Shaheen Baloch's body to a hospital in a car, but fled soon afterwards.

By that time, the woman had died from bullet wounds.

Police visited a house in the PTCL Colony, Turbat, where the shooting allegedly took place.

Police found blood, an empty bullet shell and a bullet at the scene, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Police quoted some sources as saying that Baloch was the wife of Gichki.

However, a relative of the deceased disputed this.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, a senior police official said, adding that Gichki is still absconding.

He said the incident seemed to be a case of domestic violence.

An FIR has been registered against Gichki, who allegedly killed his wife Baloch by firing at her using his 9mm pistol in a house in Turbat, the report said.

She was editor of a Balochi language magazine, Dazgohar.

She also hosted a programme on PTV Bolan.

Baloch was also involved in efforts aimed at empowering women, something that was reflected in her journalism.

Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

