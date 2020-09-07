STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal's coronavirus positive cases soar to 47,236

Published: 07th September 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

A blood test sample for COVID-19 (File Photo)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal reported 979 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 47,236, according to official data.

Apart from the fresh cases, 11 new virus-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, said Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam.

Now the COVID-19 death toll stands at 300.

Of the new cases, 326 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley.

The number of coronavirus-recovered cases rose to 30,677 after 1,736 patients were discharged from hospitals and community care facilities in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected after 9,218 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, said Gautam.

In total, 7,77,563 PCR tests have been conducted.

There are currently 16,256 active cases in the country.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp