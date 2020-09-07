STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Noted Indian artist dies by suicide in Muscat at 50

Unni Krishnan, a skilled graphic designer and signboard artist who was a well-known member of the Indian cultural community in Oman, was found hanging at his apartment in Ruwi.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mental health, depression, mental harasssment

Krishnan's death has come as a shock for the Indian community in Oman (Representational Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

DUBAI: A 50-year-old noted Indian artist has allegedly died by suicide in his apartment in Muscat, Oman police have said.

Unni Krishnan, a skilled graphic designer and signboard artist who was a well-known member of the Indian cultural community in Oman, was found hanging at his apartment in Ruwi, the commercial hub and the main business district of Muscat, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Sunday.

"Ruwi Police Station received a report at 4pm on Saturday about an Indian expat found hanging at his residence on Honda Road in Ruwi," a police official was quoted as saying by the Times of Oman.

"The crime investigation team and the ROP went to the place of the incident and took the body to the police hospital," the official said.

Further investigations are going on, police said.

"The incident was reported by one of his friends, who became suspicious after he didn't answer his repeated calls," the official said.

Krishnan's death has come as a shock for the Indian community in Oman, the report said.

If you are suffering from any mental health issue and need someone to talk to, call on toll-free helpline number – 08046110007

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suicide Mental Health
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The house that collapsed at Chetty Street in Coimbatore on Sunday night. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Rains 2020: Building in Coimbatore collapses, two killed
the journey remained smooth right from entering the metro premises to boarding the train and exiting the station at the destination. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID19: Delhi, Chennai and other metro services resume after 169-day hiatus
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp