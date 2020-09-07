STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'On sale': UK man sells vintage birthday-whisky collection to buy home

A year-wise continuous chain of rare whisky is called a vertical and they are very rare to find, especially a set that spans across such a long period.

Published: 07th September 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Today, whisky connoisseurs value the collection at 40,000 pounds (Rs 39 lakh). (Representational Image)

By PTI

LONDON: A man whose father gifted him 18-year-old whisky for his birthday every year is using the vintage liquor collection to buy a home in the UK, according to a media report.

Matthew Robson from Taunton was born in 1992 and every year his father Pete bought him a Macallan Single Malt, spending 5,000 pounds on 28 bottles, the BBC News reported.

Today, whisky connoisseurs value the collection at 40,000 pounds (Rs 39 lakh).

A year-wise continuous chain of rare whisky is called a vertical and they are very rare to find, especially a set that spans across such a long period.

Mathew says at first he viewed the gift as "quirky" and they came with the express order "never open them".

"It probably wasn't the best gift for a young boy but now it has become quite the nest egg," the 28-year-old was quoted in the BBC report.

His father Pete, 64, who is from Milnathort in Scotland, said the first bottle -- a 1974 vintage -- was bought to "wet the baby's head", referring to the drinks consumed with family and friends after the birth of a child.

"I thought it would be interesting if I bought one every year and he'd end up with 18 bottles of 18-year-old whisky for his 18th birthday," Pete was quoted.

"It wasn't the only present he got from us. It was just meant to be a unique present but it was a little bit of luck that we kept it going," he said.

The collection is being sold by whisky broker Mark Littler.

"The value of Macallan has risen massively over the last five to 10 years. To have such a vast collection of bottles is the real selling point of these," Littler, said, adding that offers were pouring in from the US and Asia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Matthew Robson
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The house that collapsed at Chetty Street in Coimbatore on Sunday night. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Rains 2020: Building in Coimbatore collapses, two killed
the journey remained smooth right from entering the metro premises to boarding the train and exiting the station at the destination. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID19: Delhi, Chennai and other metro services resume after 169-day hiatus
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp