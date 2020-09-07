STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan NAB, SC working on army's dictation as hostages': Altaf Hussain

During his lecture on Saturday, Hussain said that the Pakistan Army has been inflicting atrocities on Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Mohajirs for demanding their rights.

Published: 07th September 2020 12:38 AM

Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Quami Movement chief Altaf Hussain (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the Supreme Court (SC) does not look into the corruption of the security forces because they are also working on "army's dictation as hostages'', Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

"The corruption of the Army Generals is rampant but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the Supreme Court (SC) does not look into this corruption of the army because the SC and the NAB is also working on army's dictation as hostages. He said this in his lecture yesterday," Hussain was quoted in a statement as saying

He slammed the state atrocities on Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Mohajirs.

"Thousands of innocent MQM workers were extra-judicially killed during the military operations against the MQM. Many workers abducted by the military intelligence from Karachi were buried alive in the Margalah Hills in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. The army did not spare even our senior leader, philosopher and senior lecturer of University of Karachi, Prof. Dr Hassan Zafar Arif," he said.

He said that due to recent rains and floods in Karachi like other areas of Karachi, DHA and Clifton were also submerged in water on which the people were protesting.

"We sympathize with the people of Defense and Clifton as we continue to deal with the flooding of the area and the difficulties it poses," he said.

"Once, when Parveen Rehman, an urban planner exposed the wrongdoings of the military generals in the coastal areas and explained how natural trees called mangroves were being removed from the coastal areas and sand and gravel was dumped there then the army and the establishment killed her," he added.

He said that the reserves of oil, gas, coal and other minerals in Sindh are under the control of the army and the entry of permanent residents of Sindh is closed and the ministers of Sindh are busy to save their seats.

He said, "I request with my folded hands to all the permanent residents of Sindh to get ready to come forward for the liberation of their land. We will end the occupation on Sindh soil and its resources because they belong to the permanent residents of Sindh and not to those who come from outside."

He said that those who have settled permanently in Sindh and live here and earn money here and consider Sindh as their homeland should also be a part of the struggle for the rights of Sindh, we will also embrace them.

