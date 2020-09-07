STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka's death row convict MP Premalal Jayasekera allowed to attend Parliament session

Jayasekera was convicted in a murder case on July 31, just days ahead of the August 5 parliamentary elections which he contested from the south western Ratnapura region.

Published: 07th September 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan Parliament (Photo| AFP)

Sri Lankan Parliament (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan lawmaker from the ruling party, who was elected to Parliament while serving a death sentence in a murder case, was on Monday allowed to attend the parliamentary sittings by a court here.

The Court of Appeal issued an interim order, directing the commissioner-general of prisons to make arrangements for Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) lawmaker Premalal Jayasekera to attend the Parliament session beginning from Tuesday.

Jayasekera was convicted in a murder case on July 31, just days ahead of the August 5 parliamentary elections which he contested from the south western Ratnapura region.

Jayasekara filed a writ petition, seeking the court to order the commissioner general of prisons to allow him to attend the sittings of Parliament.

The court order came after Attorney-General Dappula de Livera last week ruled that Jayasekara is "unsuitable to either sit in Parliament or vote in the House."

The attorney general had said that as per section 91 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, no person shall be qualified to be elected as a Member of Parliament or to sit and vote in Parliament if he is or becomes subject to any of the disqualifications specified in Article 89.

It adds, Section 89 (d) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka notes, no person shall be qualified to be an elector at an election of the President, or of the Members of Parliament or to vote at any referendum if he is under sentence of death and he will lose his right to vote under such a sentence.

Announcing the decision, Court of Appeal Chairman Judge Nawaz said that no court decision had been issued yet stating that the election of Jayasekara as a Member of Parliament was illegal.

Jayasekera and two others were sentenced to death by the Ratnapura High Court for the 2015 murder of a political activist in the run up to the January 2015 presidential elections.

Jayasekera was not able to attend the Parliament's inaugural session on August 20 after the SLPP, led by the powerful Rajapaksa family, secured a landslide win in the parliamentary elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka Parliament Premalal Jayasekera Sri Lanka People's Party
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The house that collapsed at Chetty Street in Coimbatore on Sunday night. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Rains 2020: Building in Coimbatore collapses, two killed
the journey remained smooth right from entering the metro premises to boarding the train and exiting the station at the destination. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID19: Delhi, Chennai and other metro services resume after 169-day hiatus
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp