'True patriot': Bangladesh Parliament unanimously adopts condolence motion on Pranab Mukherjee

According to the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, the motion said the people of Bangladesh will remember Mukherjee as a 'true patriot'.

Published: 07th September 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Parliament has unanimously adopted a condolence motion on former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away last month.

According to the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, the motion said the people of Bangladesh will remember Mukherjee as a "true patriot".

"Bangladesh @jatiyoshangsad unanimously adopted a condolence motion on the demise of late Pranab Mukherjee, adding, 'The people of Bangladesh will always remember this great eternal leader as a genuine well-wisher of the people of India and Bangladesh and a true patriot'," the High Commission said in a tweet on Monday.

Mukherjee breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on August 31. He was 84.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi held a special condolence meet for Mukherjee last week. The national flag of Bangladesh flew at half-mast at the High Commission as the neighbouring country observed state mourning in honour of the former Indian President.

In 2013, Bangladesh conferred the honour of 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona' (Liberation War Honour) on Mukherjee for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971.

