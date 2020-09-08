STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donald Trump open to inquiry into DeJoy, campaign contributions after ex-employees' reports

DeJoy already faces unrelated scrutiny from Congress for U.S. Postal Service changes that some fear will slow delivery of mail-in ballots for the November 3 elections.

Published: 08th September 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says he's open to an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following published reports that former employees of DeJoy, a major donor to Trump and other Republicans, said they felt pressured to make campaign contributions to GOP candidates.

The president also said Monday that DeJoy should lose his job if campaign finance irregularities are uncovered while describing the GOP fundraiser as a "very honest guy." 

Trump replied "sure, sure" when asked at a news conference whether he would support an investigation into DeJoy.

DeJoy already faces unrelated scrutiny from Congress for U.S. Postal Service changes that some fear will slow delivery of mail-in ballots for the November 3 elections.

Asked if DeJoy should lose his job if a campaign finance scheme is uncovered, Trump replied: "Yeah, if something could be proven that he did something wrong, always. Always."

The Washington Post reported online Sunday that several ex-employees of DeJoy's former business, New Breed Logistics, said DeJoy or his aides urged them to make political contributions.

Others told the newspaper that DeJoy would later give bigger bonuses to reimburse for the contributions.

Such an arrangement would be illegal.

Monty Hagler, a spokesperson for DeJoy, told the Post that DeJoy was unaware that any workers felt pressure to make donations.

Hagler also said DeJoy believes he has always complied with campaign fundraising laws and regulations.

DeJoy was put in charge of the Postal Service in June after a career in logistics and set in motion a series of policy changes that have delayed mail and sparked concern over the agency's ability to process a flood of mail-in ballots expected this fall due to coronavirus fears.

The House Oversight Committee recently subpoenaed DeJoy for records about widespread mail delivery delays that have pushed the Postal Service into the political spotlight.

He has appeared before Congress twice in recent weeks to testify about the changes, some of which he said he has put on hold until after the elections.

