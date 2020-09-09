STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French Senators look at South Korea' strategy to combat coronavirus

France, which has about 67 million inhabitants, has reported over 335,500 cases and 30,764 deaths in hospitals and nursing homes.

Published: 09th September 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, South Korea, France

The Senate committee asked about how South Korea handled the epidemic. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: South Korea's ambassador to France said his country managed to enforce a quick response to the coronavirus based on its previous experiences of major epidemics, at a French parliament hearing on Wednesday.

Speaking before a Senate's commission of inquiry into how authorities handled the COVID-19 crisis, Choi Jong-moon detailed South Korea's effective actions to fight the spread of the virus, including quickly ratcheting up testing.

"From the start of the crisis and even before the first case was confirmed, the government and local biotechnological companies started working together on developing test kits," Choi said.

"A month later, we were able to test up to 40-thousand people per day."

South Korea's authorities were able to deploy hundreds of centers to test people with symptoms and to quickly develop smartphone apps tracking the virus, he added.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Choi said authorities relied on a key 2015 law which allowed the KCDC agency, South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to boost staffing and funding and become more efficient.

French lawmakers are seeking to learn from the South Korean experience, as President Emmanuel Macron's government has been under criticism over the lack of masks, test capacity and other medical equipment for months after the epidemic broke out in the country.

South Korea has reported at least 21,500 people infected with the virus and 344 deaths in a country with over 50 million people.

France, which has about 67 million inhabitants, has reported over 335,500 cases and 30,764 deaths in hospitals and nursing homes.

Choi also praised cooperation between the central government and local authorities.

In France, inconsistent and uncoordinated actions from the state and regional authorities have been under criticism.

In addition to two French parliament's inquiry commissions, a special French court has ordered an investigation of three current or former government minister over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Tally
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp