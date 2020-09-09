STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian-origin businessman Sunil Chopra elected as deputy mayor in UK

Sunil Chopra was the mayor of the London Borough of Southwark in 2014-2015, and deputy mayor in 2013-2014, the first Indian-origin person to hold the prestigious office in the Borough.

Published: 09th September 2020 04:14 PM

(Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin businessman in the UK has been elected as the deputy mayor of London Borough of Southwark for the second time.

Sunil Chopra was the mayor of the London Borough of Southwark in 2014-2015, and deputy mayor in 2013-2014, the first Indian-origin person to hold the prestigious office in the Borough.

New Delhi-born Chopra who was the general secretary of the Indian Overseas Congress, London, is the first and only Indian-origin elected councillor in London Borough of Southwark Council, which has only 2 per cent Indian-origin people.

He is living in London for the last 40 years and actively involved in local community works.

Commenting on his election, Chopra said on Wednesday "I feel really proud to be an Indian. It is not only a great honour for me and my family but for the whole Indian community. I will keep working with the community locally and internationally."

