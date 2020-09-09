Las Vegas children contract inflammatory disease linked with coronavirus

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS: Health officials said Tuesday that eight Las Vegas-area children under age 14 who tested positive for COVID-19 since March were also diagnosed with a rare inflammatory condition linked with the coronavirus.

The Southern Nevada Health District said all the children were hospitalised and released, and the district has begun adding daily tallies of confirmed cases of the illness to its daily online coronavirus response report.

Not all children exhibit the same symptoms, and the district said that while there isn't a known cause, many children with the illness had COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who did.

Researchers say the illness can cause inflammation of the multiple internal organs.

The Health District reported 61,543 cases of COVID-19 in and around Las Vegas, an increase of 67 cases since Monday, and a total of 1,206 deaths since March.

Officials say new case rates have decreased in the past two weeks.

State health officials reported no new deaths and 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday.

At least 1,393 people have died with the illness since the first case was reported in Nevada on March 5.

