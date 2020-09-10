STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China says ambassador hacked after his official account 'likes' pornographic tweet

A human rights advocate on Twitter posted a screenshot on Wednesday showing that Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming had liked a pornographic post.

Published: 10th September 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BEIJING: The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom has demanded that Twitter investigate after its ambassador's official account liked a pornographic post on the social media platform.

The embassy responded quickly, sharing a statement Wednesday night saying, "Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public.

The Embassy has reported this to Twitter company and urged the latter to make thorough investigations and handle this matter seriously.

" Twitter declined to comment on the incident.

The ambassador's official Twitter account currently shows only two likes, both of which are the ambassador's own tweets.

Like most popular overseas social media platforms, Twitter is blocked in China, while Chinese social media such as Weibo, China's version of Twitter, steer well clear of controversial topics to avoid repercussions from the authorities.

However, Chinese officials, particularly in the foreign ministry, have recently taken to Twitter and other social media to advocate for China's official positions, denigrate critics and counter criticisms over human rights, foreign policy and other issues.

