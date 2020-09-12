STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
France: Yellow vest protests relaunched after virus hiatus

Paris police said that more than 120 people were stopped and over 25 have been placed in custody so far in the French capital.

yellow vest

A man wearing a yellow west march in Paris, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, to denounce social injustice. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Activists relaunched France's yellow vest movement Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron's presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers hope the fresh day-long marches will attract many thousands of participants.

Paris authorities designated areas such as the Champs-Elysees Avenue off-limits, and parts of the Paris metro along the famed avenue were temporarily closed.

The yellow vest movement began in fall 2018 to protest a fuel tax hike that was said to punish the poorest French.

Named for the florescent vests motorists are required to carry in France, it morphed into more than a year of weekly anti-government protests that caused multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries.

