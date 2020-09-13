STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghan government remains grateful to India's commitment, solidarity with country: Acting FM

Published: 13th September 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar

Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

KABUL: The Afghan government remains grateful to India's commitment and solidarity with Afghanistan, the country's acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar.

Taking to Twitter, Atmar appreciated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for reaffirming India's support for peace and to the people of Afghanistan.

"My sincere appreciation to EAM @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia for reaffirming India's support for peace and the free will of the Afghan people. We profoundly remain grateful to India's commitment and solidarity with Afghanistan," Atmar tweeted.

Atmar's appreciation for India comes when the peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban have opened in Qatar's capital Doha to end the decades of war that has killed ten of thousands.

Jaishankar on Saturday participated during the opening ceremony of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha through video conferencing and reiterated that the peace process should be Afghan-led and ensure the interests of minorities and women.

He said Afghan soil should never be used for carrying out anti-India activities and supported the need for an immediate ceasefire in order to establish long-lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Taking to his Twitter, the External Affairs Minister said, "Addressed the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha today. Conveyed that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, promote human rights and democracy, ensure the interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable and effectively address violence across the country."

