STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Eight of 10 imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore came from India

The other one was a short-term visit pass holder and a spouse of a Singaporean, who arrived from India on September 5.

Published: 13th September 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore coronavirus

A man wearing a face mask uses a thermal scanner to check on the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Eight of the 10 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore came from India, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Two of those eight were Singaporeans and five permanent residents who returned on August 30-31.

The other one was a short-term visit pass holder and a spouse of a Singaporean, who arrived from India on September 5.

The other two imported patients are work pass holders employed here who arrived here from Germany on August 30 and the Philippines on August 29.

Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, taking the national tally of cases to 57,406.

The sole community infection is a foreigner holding work pass, officials said.

All eight imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

TAGS
Singapore Singapore COVID 19 cases COVID 19
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp