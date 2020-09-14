STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Documentary on assassinated Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in works at BBC Storyville

The documentary, produced by Brook Lapping, will investigate what became of Gaddafi's immense wealth in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, which ended his reign.

Published: 14th September 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Muammar Gaddafi (File Photo | AFP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: BBC Four's flagship international documentary strand, Storyville, has ordered a feature-length documentary on Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The documentary, produced by Brook Lapping, will investigate what became of Gaddafi's immense wealth in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, which ended his reign.

Titled "The Search for Gaddafi's Billions", the 90-minute documentary will follow two Dutch journalists, Misha Wessel and Thomas Blom, as they get into the "mysterious world of spies, special forces and political insiders who are hunting Gaddafi's cash".

"The dark story of Muammar al-Gaddafi, and what happened to the billions he amassed and stashed outside Libya during his lifetime is shrouded in mystery.

"As the Libyan people, robbed of vast reserves that Gaddafi took for himself, remain impoverished and locked in a power vacuum, two competing groups mount a hunt for the twelve and a half billion dollars, that Gaddafi hid in South Africa," said Mandy Chang, commissioning editor for BBC Storyville.

The film is co-produced by ZDF/Arte and Brook Lapping in association with Gebruder Beetz Filmproduktion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muammar Gaddafi BBC Storyville
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp