Pakistan reports 539 new coronavirus cases, death toll climbs to 6,383: Health Ministry 

The Ministry of National Health Services said four more people succumbed to the viral disease and the toll currently stands at 6,383.

Published: 14th September 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani workers disinfect a staff room of a Karachi school in preparation for reopening. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 539 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections in the country to 302,020, the health ministry said on Monday.

"Pakistan has reported 539 new cases of coronavirus while the deaths due to the infection has touched 6,383," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that 289,806 people have recovered from the deadly viral disease but still some 551 were in a critical condition.

Sindh reported 132,084 cases, Punjab 97,760, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,992, Islamabad 15,941, Balochistan 13,595, Gilgit-Baltistan 13,227 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,421 cases.

The authorities performed another 28,823 tests, taking the number of total tests to 2,968,613.

