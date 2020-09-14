STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore reports 49 coronavirus cases, most among migrant workers

Among the eight imported cases, two of them -- a Singaporean and another permanent resident -- had returned to Singapore from India.

Published: 14th September 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Travellers walk with their luggage along the departure hall in a terminal of the Changi International Airport in Singapore. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SINGAPORE: Singapore has recorded 49 coronavirus cases, the majority of them being linked to migrant workers in dormitories.

According to The Straits Times, the country's Health Ministry said that one community and eight imported cases were reported outside the dormitories on Sunday.

The only community case is a 42-year-old work permit holder who is not linked to the previous cases. Although asymptomatic, he was tested as part of routine testing of workers in the construction and marine sectors who reside outside the dormitories.

Among the eight imported cases, two of them -- a Singaporean and another permanent resident -- had returned to Singapore from India. Four others are work permit holders currently employed in Singapore and had arrived from the Philippines on August 30.

The affected persons have been put on a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their quarantine period at dedicated facilities.

The country's Health Ministry said the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has come down to one in the past week, down from two cases in the previous week.

Also, the number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period, The Straits Times reported.

Cases among the migrant workers in dormitories continue to be detected. Ever since the dormitories were declared COVID-19 free last month, an average of 45 workers have tested positive for the infection daily, the Health Ministry stated last Wednesday.

They were primarily detected through active surveillance testing like rostered routine testing (RRT), and aggressive tracing and testing when a new case has been found.

According to official data, Singapore has reported 57,406 cases. So far, 56,764 have fully recovered from the infection and there are 27 fatalities. 

