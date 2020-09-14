STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US lawyer says Julian Assange faces decades in prison if convicted

US prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 17 espionage charges, and one of computer misuse, over WikiLeaks' publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: An American lawyer told an extradition hearing in Britain for Julian Assange on Monday that the WikiLeaks founder faces decades in prison if he is convicted on spying charges in the United States.

US prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 17 espionage charges, and one of computer misuse, over WikiLeaks' publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Attorney Eric Lewis, appearing as a defense witness, said the scope of the indictment pointed to "a very aggressive approach to sentencing on the part of the government."

"All signs point to a very long sentence, measured in many decades," said Lewis, a senior partner at Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss in Washington, DC.

"We are looking at a sentence somewhere between 20 years, if everything goes brilliantly, to 175 years, which the government could easily ask for," he said.

Assange's lawyers say the prosecution is politically motivated and that he will not receive a fair trial in the United States, They also argue that the conditions he would face in prison would breach his human rights.

Assange's legal woes began a decade ago when WikiLeaks published classified UK military documents about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He has been in a British prison since he was ejected from his refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April 2019.

The extradition hearing began a week ago at London's Central Criminal Court and is due to last until early October.

On Monday, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied a request by Assange's lawyers that everyone in the court wear masks to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus.

The hearing was briefly suspended last week while one lawyer for the US government was tested for COVID-19.

The test came back negative.

Baraitser said masks were required in communal areas of the court building, and that anyone who wanted to wear one in the courtroom could do so.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Julian Assange WikiLeaks
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp