STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK museum in Oxford removes shrunken heads from display in 'decolonising' bid

The museum had faced charges of racism and cultural insensitivity because it continued to display the items.

Published: 15th September 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

This image taken in July 2020 and made available by Pitt Rivers Museum, shows Tsantas in the Treatment of Dead Enemies case at the Pitt Rivers Museum.

This image taken in July 2020 and made available by Pitt Rivers Museum, shows Tsantas in the Treatment of Dead Enemies case at the Pitt Rivers Museum. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Oxford University's Pitt Rivers Museum has removed its famous collection of shrunken heads and other human remains from the display as part of a broader effort to "decolonise'' its collections.

The museum, known as one of the world's leading institutions for anthropology, ethnography and archaeology, had faced charges of racism and cultural insensitivity because it continued to display the items.

"Our audience research has shown that visitors often saw the museum's displays of human remains as a testament to other cultures being 'savage', 'primitive' or 'gruesome','' museum director Laura Van Broekhoven said.

"Rather than enabling our visitors to reach a deeper understanding of each other's ways of being, the displays reinforced racist and stereotypical thinking that goes against the museum's values today.'' The decision comes at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has led to a re-examination of the British Empire and the objects carried away from conquered lands.

Oxford itself has been the site of such protests, where demonstrators demanded the removal of a statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

Some of the 130-year-old museum's collection, including the human remains, was acquired during the expansion of the British Empire in line with a colonial mandate to collect and classify objects from all over the world.

The museum said it began an ethical review of its collection in 2017.

This included discussions with the Universidad de San Francisco in Quito, Peru, and representatives of the Shuar indigenous community about the so-called shrunken heads, known as tsantsa by the Shuar.

The museum ultimately decided to remove 120 human remains, including the tsantsas, Naga trophy heads and an Egyptian mummy of a child.

When Pitt Rivers closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff took the opportunity to make the changes.

The museum reopens Sept. 22 with interpretive displays explaining why the items were removed, new labels on many artifacts and a discussion of how historic labels sometimes obscured understanding of the cultures that produced them.

"A lot of people might think about the removal of certain objects or the idea of restitution as a loss, but what we are trying to show is that we aren't losing anything but creating space for more expansive stories," said Marenka Thompson-Odlum, a research associate who curated several of the new displays.

"That is at the heart of decolonization." The human remains have been moved into storage.

The museum says it plans to reach out to descendant communities around the world about how to care for some 2,800 human remains that remain in its care.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxford museum Oxford
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp