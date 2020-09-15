STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'We aren't out of the woods': Canadian PM worried about surge in coronavirus cases

The country recorded more than 1,300 cases over the weekend - a level not seen since early summer.

Published: 15th September 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)

By AFP

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Monday that Canada was "not out of the woods" with the coronavirus, urging citizens to be vigilant amid an uptick in virus cases nationwide.

The country recorded more than 1,300 cases over the weekend - a level not seen since early summer.

On Monday, Quebec and Ontario provinces, the most populous in Canada and the hardest-hit by the pandemic, confirmed nearly 600 cases.

"One of the things we're seeing is, with numbers rising across the country, we are not out of the woods," Trudeau told a press conference in Ottawa.

He said the resumption of classes and the reopening of the Canadian economy, meaning more people are back to work, had led to an increase in case numbers.

"The last thing anyone wants is to go into this fall in a lockdown similar to this spring. And the way we can prevent that is by remaining vigilant," Trudeau said, reiterating the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sounded a warning, saying: "Let me be crystal clear every option is on the table, we will take every step necessary including further shutdowns."

On Saturday, Quebec became the first Canadian province to fine people for refusing to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces. The fines run from CAN$400-6,000 (US$303-4,550).

That did not prevent a crowd of several thousand people from protesting against mask wearing in Montreal on Saturday.

As of Monday, Canada had registered more than 137,000 coronavirus cases since mid-March. More than 9,200 people have died as a result of Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Canada coronavirus COVID-19 Justin Trudeau
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp