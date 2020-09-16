STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Alleged head of international blood doping ring begins trial

Mark Schmidt is accused of being the mastermind behind a doping ring that was in operation since 2011. At least 23 athletes allegedly availed of his services.

Published: 16th September 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

german blood doping ring

Defendant Mark Schmidt, center, stands between his lawyers Yuri Goldstein, left, and Alexander Dann, right, in Munich, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: The trial of a German doctor and four others accused of being at the center of an international blood doping ring began in Munich on Wednesday.

Mark Schmidt and one of his alleged accomplices have been in custody for more than 18 months following police raids in the central German city of Erfurt and at the Nordic skiing world championships in Innsbruck and Seefeld, Austria in February 2019 as part of the Operation Aderlass criminal investigation. Blood bags were reportedly seized in the raids.

Schmidt is accused of being the mastermind behind a doping ring that was in operation since 2011. At least 23 athletes allegedly availed of his services.

“The accusation is about the commercial and gang-like use of prohibited doping substances, and is directed against this doctor and small group of people who are said to have helped him over a longer period of time, namely since 2011, to teach so-called blood doping to athletes, especially in cycling and winter sports,” chief prosecutor Anne Leiding said.

Schmidt, who had his medical practice in Erfurt, worked for the Gerolsteiner cycling team around the time Austrian rider Bernhard Kohl was stripped of third place at the 2008 Tour de France for doping.

Former professional cyclists Alessandro Petacchi and Danilo Hondo are the highest-profile athletes involved in the investigation. Hondo told German broadcaster ARD in 2019 that he had been a client of Schmidt’s.

Austrian cross-country skier Johannes Dürr lifted the lid on the scandal when he gave details of his blood doping in an ARD documentary in January 2019. Dürr said he had used transfusions and the banned substance EPO to boost his stamina, with regular treatments in Germany. Dürr’s statements led to the police raids on Feb. 27, 2019.

“The Erfurt-based criminal group is strongly suspected of having carried out blood doping on elite athletes for years to increase their performance in national and international competitions and thereby to gain illegal income,” Austria’s Federal Police Office said at the time.

Austrian skier Max Hauke was caught in widely circulated footage with a needle in his arm during one of the raids. He and others including compatriot Dominik Baldauf were later given five-month suspended prison terms by Innsbruck Regional Court for serious commercial sports fraud after admitting to doping.

Hauke and Baldauf, and cyclists Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl, were all banned from competing for four years for their alleged involvement in the doping ring.

Others involved include four-time Olympian Alexei Poltoranin of Kazakhstan, and Estonian teammates Karel Tammjarv and Andreas Veerpalu.

Dürr was banned for life by the Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee last year.

The district court in Munich has scheduled 26 dates until Dec. 21 for the hearings. Chief public prosecutor Kai Gräber said he does not believe there will be revelations with major consequences for the respective sports, news agency dpa reported.

It’s unclear if Schmidt will give evidence or name other athletes involved. He could face several years in prison if convicted.

“It’s a hugely important process in the anti-doping fight – not only in Germany, but far beyond our borders,” German Olympic Federation president Alfons Hörmann said of the trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
german blood doping ring
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp