STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump identifies India, 20 other nations as major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries

He said countries such as Afghanistan, India, The Bahamas, Belize, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic among others are a major drug transit or illicit drug producing nations.

Published: 17th September 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi, right, waves as US President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi, right, waves as US President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has identified India along with 20 other nations as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries and asserted that his administration is taking the fight to criminal organisations engaged in narcotics substances and their enablers on an unprecedented scale.

In his presidential determination, Trump also designated Bolivia and the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela as having failed demonstrably during the previous 12 months to adhere to their obligations under international counter-narcotics agreements.

“A country's presence on the foregoing list is not necessarily a reflection of its government''s counter-narcotics efforts or level of cooperation with the United States,” Trump said.

He said countries such as Afghanistan, India, The Bahamas, Belize, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic among others are a major drug transit or illicit drug producing nations.

Trump alleged that the most complicit kingpin in this Hemisphere is the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro.

“In Colombia, President Ivan Duque and his government remain strong partners of the United States, and Colombian police and military forces have shown great bravery and commitment by targeting high-level drug traffickers, interdicting drug shipments, and manually eradicating coca,” he said.

Nevertheless, coca cultivation and cocaine production remain at unacceptably high levels, Trump added.

Trump expressed concern that coca cultivation and cocaine production remain near historical highs in Peru, another longstanding US ally.

“Peru is a valued law enforcement partner of the US and has demonstrated continuous commitment to fighting all aspects of the drug trade," he said.

He said Mexico must also clearly demonstrate its commitment to dismantling the cartels and their criminal enterprises and do more to protect the lives of Mexican and American citizens threatened by these groups.

“The Mexican government should acknowledge the alarming trend of fentanyl production inside its territory,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US President Donald Trump drug transit illicit drug-producing countries India
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp