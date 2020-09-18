STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

The hackers would then use officials' identities to launch phishing campaigns on the tech workers' peers in order to launch malware and commandeer sensitive data and intellectual property.

Published: 18th September 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Representational Image

By PTI

FALLS CHURCH: For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard.

The most recent charges announced Thursday in US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, accuse a member of the Revolutionary Guard and two others of stealing the identities of individuals working in aerospace and satellite technology.

The hackers would then use those identities to launch phishing campaigns on the tech workers' peers in order to launch malware and commandeer sensitive data and intellectual property, officials said.

ALSO READ | Five Chinese nationals charged in mega hacking scheme, Indian government networks hit: US

The accused Revolutionary Guard member is Said Arabi, 34.

The other two are Mohammad Reza Espargham, 25, and Mohammad Bayati, 34, all Iranian nationals residing in Iran.

Espargham is identified in a leader in the Iranian Dark Coders Team, described in the indictment as "a notorious group of Iranian hackers responsible for numerous computer intrusions worldwide."

All three are living in Iran.

Court records do not list an attorney for any of the men.

"The use of malware, the theft of commercial data and intellectual property, and the use of social engineering to steal the identities of United States citizens to accomplish unlawful acts will not be tolerated," said US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G Zachary Terwilliger, whose office is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy stretched from 2015 through 2019.

The indictment spells out one phishing attack that uses the name of an unidentified college professor who purportedly was seeking help on a project related to the processing of satellite images.

The email asks recipients to click on a link to assist with the project.

Earlier this week, prosecutors in Boston obtained indictments against an Iranian national and a Palestinian national for allegedly defacing websites across the US in retaliation to the targeted killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani, replacing the websites' content with pictures of the top Iranian general and messages such as "Down with America."

And on Wednesday, the department announced charges against two Iranian nationals accused of stealing hundreds of terabytes of data in a hacking campaign targeting institutions in the US, Europe and the Middle East.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions against an Iranian cyber threat group known as Advanced Persistent Threat 39 (APT39) and 45 individuals associated with the group.

In a statement, Pompeo called Iran "one of the world's leading threats to cybersecurity and human rights online." 

"We will continue to expose Iran's nefarious behavior and impose costs on the regime until they turn away from their destabilizing agenda," Pompeo said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US hacking charge US Iran
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp