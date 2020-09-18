Pakistan reports 752 new cases of coronavirus, death toll reaches 6,408

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 752 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 304,386, the health ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said nine more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours due to which the toll stands at 6,408.

"The coronavirus cases continue to rise with the current figure standing at 304,386.

The death toll also has touched 6,408," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said at least 579 were in critical conditions and it showed that 291,683 people have fully recovered so far, which meant that the number of active patients was 6,295.

Sindh reported 133,125 cases, Punjab 98,142, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,242, Islamabad 16,033, Balochistan 13,991, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,381 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,472 cases.

So far 3,090,660 tests have been done across the country, including 33,865 in the last 24 hours.