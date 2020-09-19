STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: China eases restrictions on theatres, entertainment venues

Moreover, commercial performances are now allowed in low-risk areas with the consent of local authorities, said the statement.

Published: 19th September 2020 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

China, coronavirus

Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a Beijing street. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has eased restrictions on performance venues, including film theatres, allowing them to fill 75 per cent of their operating capacity as the COVID-19 cases declined, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Saturday.

Moreover, commercial performances are now allowed in low-risk areas with the consent of local authorities, said the statement.

It said that large-scale commercial performances still require appropriate control of audience numbers based on the local epidemic containment situation, and the green light will be given first to events held outdoors.

However, the ministry has recommended suspending commercial performances in high- or medium-risk areas.

Audiences are asked to register using real names, wear facial masks, and have their body temperature checked before entering performance venues, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Apart from performing centres, the ministry will also lift curbs on tourist attractions nationwide, which will be allowed to open at 75 per cent capacity during the upcoming National Day holiday beginning on October 1, the report said.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Chinese mainland reached 85,269, including 171 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,464 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 died of the disease on the mainland, according to China's National Health Commission's report on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China COVID 19 China Coronavirus Beijing
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp