Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Southern California

SOUTH EL MONTE (US): A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit around 11:40 PM, about 3 kilometers outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.

Preliminary reports indicate it was about 18 kilometers deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

The epicenter of Friday night's earthquake was close to the location of the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, which was a magnitude 5.9, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted.

The Whittier Narrows earthquake killed eight people.