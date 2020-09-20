STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports 640 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 3,05,671

A total of 292,303 people have recovered from the infection and at least 562 are in critical condition, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Published: 20th September 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

A worker disinfects shoes of a student upon her arrival at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's number coronavirus cases reached 305,671 on Sunday after 640 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

One patient died during the period, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 6,416.

Sindh reported a total 133,626 cases, Punjab 98,368, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,317, Islamabad 16,126, Balochistan 14,269, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,450 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,517 cases.

The authorities have so far conducted 3,160,924 tests, including 34,544 in the last 24 hours, it said

