Czech health minister resigns amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Adam Vojtech says his move should create space for a new approach to the pandemic.

Published: 21st September 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic's health minister has resigned amid a record rise of coronavirus infections.

The country coped well with infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of new confirmed cases over the past week.

On Thursday, the day-to-day increase of new cases was higher than 3,000.

It is not immediately clear who will replace Vojtech, who was under pressure from the opposition to resign.

The Czech Republic has reported a total of 49,290 infected and 503 deaths since the pandemic began, according to government figures released on Monday.

