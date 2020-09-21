STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan's new PM Yoshihide Suga holds first diplomatic phone talk with Donald Trump

Published: 21st September 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected Japan PM Yoshihide Suga (L) and US president Donald Trump

Newly-elected Japan PM Yoshihide Suga (L) and US president Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held his first talks with US President Donald Trump since he took office, a diplomatic phone call that was one of his first as the country's leader and one that highlights the close tie between the two allies.

Suga was elected as Japan's new prime minister last Wednesday, replacing Shinzo Abe, who forged close personal ties and regularly held meetings and phone calls with Trump.

ALSO READ| Japan new PM Yoshihide Suga begins first full day, vows to push reforms

Abe stepped down due to ill health after nearly eight years in office. "I told him that the Japan-US alliance is the foundation of regional peace and stability, and we agreed to continue to coordinate closely," Suga told reporters late Sunday night after the call with Trump.

Suga said that Trump also said he wanted to further develop the alliance together. Suga said that the two leaders agreed to cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus and on North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement early Monday that the during their 25-minute call the two leaders also pledged cooperation in the development of the coronavirus vaccines and treatment, as well as regional security concerns.

Known for his political prowess on domestic issues, Suga has hardly travelled overseas and his diplomatic skills are largely unknown, though he is expected to pursue Abe's priorities. Suga inherits a range of international challenges, including balancing relations with China in the face of an ongoing US-China dispute over trade and other issues.

ALSO READ| New Japanese Cabinet retains most key ministers

Suga said Trump told him he can call him any time if something happened. "Now I've gained confidence," he said, adding that he hoped to hold phone talks with other global leaders to explain Japan's stance and deepen mutual understanding and cooperation.

Suga also held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier on Sunday and agreed to continue cooperating between the countries, the foreign ministry said.

