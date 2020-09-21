STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal reported highest single-day death toll due to coronavirus

Nepalese women who have travelled outside the Kathmandu valley wait to give swab samples for COVID-19 test in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday recorded its highest single-day death toll due to COVID-19 at 16, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 427.

With 1,154 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in various parts of the country in the past 24 hours, Nepal's coronavirus tally has increased to 65,276, according to the Health Ministry.

Of the 16 deaths due to the coronavirus, five were from the Kathmandu valley, Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said, adding that in the past 24 hours, 9,533 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted.

Of the newly-infected, 418 are women and 736 are men.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 674 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the valley's case load to 17,090.

There are currently 17,611 coronavirus active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across the country.

In the past 24 hours, 1,005 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery from various health facilities across the country, taking Nepal's corona recovery tally to 47,238.

