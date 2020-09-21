STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Opposition parties in Pakistan to hold countrywide protest to oust PM Imran Khan

The resolution alleged that the Imran Khan government has been granted 'fake stability by the same establishment' that interfered with the elections to bring the incumbent rulers to power.

Published: 21st September 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's major Opposition parties on Sunday demanded "immediate" resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they launched an alliance to hold a countrywide protest movement to oust his government.

A 26-point joint resolution was adopted by the All Parties Conference (APC) which was hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and attended by Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and several other parties.

At a joint press conference after the end of the multi-party meeting, JUI-F chief Mualana Fazl ur Rehman read out the resolution and said that the Opposition parties have agreed to launch an alliance named 'Pakistan Democratic Movement' to organise countrywide protest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The resolution alleged that the Imran Khan government has been granted "fake stability by the same establishment" that interfered with the elections to bring the incumbent rulers to power.

It expressed "extreme concern" over the increasing interference of the establishment in internal affairs of the country and regarded it as a "danger to the nation's stability and institutions".

The forum also demanded that elections be held again in a transparent manner and that electoral reforms should be passed in order to ensure free and fair polls.

It said the Opposition would not cooperate with the government in the legislative process.

It said that protest would go ahead in phases.

In the first phase, the Opposition parties will hold joint rallies in all four provinces in October.

The second phase will begin in December during which the Opposition will hold big rallies across the country.

Finally, a "decisive" long march towards Islamabad would start in January next year to oust the government, it said.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressed the multi-party conference through a video link and said that the struggle of the Opposition parties was not against Khan but against those who brought an "inefficient" man to power.

Sharif, 70, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has been living in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

On Friday, PPP chairman Zardari talked to him over phone and invited him to virtually attend the conference.

He staged a political comeback by criticising the country's powerful establishment for allegedly supporting Khan.

"Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who installed Imran Khan and who manipulated elections (of 2018) to bring an inefficient man like him into power and thus destroyed the country," he said.

He asked the powerful Army to stay away from politics and follow the Constitution and vision of the country's father Quaid-e-Azam' Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Before Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari also addressed the conference through a video-link and criticised the government which he said was using the tactics to suppress the Opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz Imran Khan
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp