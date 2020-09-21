STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Police detain over 400 people during Sunday protests in Belarus

Protests began on August 9, after President Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in an election opposition supporters and many European governments believe was rigged.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus.

Opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: Police in Belarus said they detained more than 400 protesters who took part in a weekend demonstration demanding the resignation of the nation's authoritarian president following a disputed vote.

With protests rocking the country for more than six weeks, tens of thousands of Belarusians marched through Minsk, the capital, on Sunday, calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down after 26 years in power.

Soldiers blocked off the center of Minsk using water cannons, armored personnel carriers and barbed wire.

Protests also took place in several other cities, including Brest, where police used tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Human rights activists estimated the crowd in Minsk at about 100,000 people.

Police, however, said a total of over 20,000 people rallied in cities and towns all over the country.

​ALSO READ | Belarus cracks down on women's protest march against authoritarian president, 200 booked

According to a police statement Monday, a total of 442 protesters were detained on Sunday, including 266 in Minsk.

Police said 330 of them remained in custody as they await hearings in court.

Protests began on August 9, after Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in an election opposition supporters and many European governments believe was rigged.

Demonstrations have taken place daily since the vote, though the rallies on Sundays in Minsk have been the largest, attracting crowds of up to 200,000 people.

Lukashenko, who has run the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since assuming office in 1994, repressing opposition and independent media, has rejected suggestions of dialogue with the opposition.

During the first three days of the protests, demonstrators faced a brutal crackdown, with police using truncheons and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. Several protesters died.

​ALSO READ | March of 100,000 protestors marks week seven of Belarus protests against 'authoritarian president'

Amid international outrage, Belarusian authorities switched to prosecuting top activists and mass detentions, avoiding large-scale violence.

Many members of the Coordination Council that was formed by the opposition to push for a transition of power have been arrested or forced to leave the country.

In response to the crackdown, opposition supporters released personal data of more than 1,000 police officers on Saturday.

"No one will remain anonymous, even under a balaclava," popular opposition blog Nexta Live on the Telegram messaging app said, promising to release more data if detentions continue.

Police opened an investigation into the leak.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's main opponent in the August 9 election who is currently in exile in Lithuania after fleeing Belarus in fear for her safety and that of her children, has repeatedly condemned the crackdown on the protesters as unlawful.

In a video statement released Monday, she urged law enforcement officers to refrain from "crime and dishonest actions towards your fellow citizens, even if forced by your superiors."

"Be with the Belarusian people, and the people will not forget that you were on their side," Tsikhnaouskaya said.

Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights group, said that the loyalty of the security forces is crucial for Lukashenko.

"Loyalty of the security forces is critical for Lukashenko's ability to hang on to power," Bialiatski said Monday.

"It is by the hands of these people that large-scale political repression is carried out in the center of Europe."

More from World
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belarus Protests President Alexander Lukashenko Belarusians
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp