Assaults, arson, slurs: Anti-Semitism a problem in Berlin

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:29 PM

German chancellor Adolf Hitler gives the Nazi salute during the opening ceremony of the Berlin Olympics 01 August 1936. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: A new report documenting anti-Semitism in Berlin reveals that little progress has been made in combatting the problem in the German capital.

The Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism Berlin, or RIAS documented 410 incidents in Berlin "more than two a day" in the first half of 2020, including physical attacks, property damage, threats, malicious behaviour and anti-Semitic propaganda.

"Despite the massive restrictions on public life to contain the COVID-19 pandemic since March 17, the number of anti-Semitic incidences was just under the level for the first half of 2019," said RIAS, which documented 458 incidents for the same period last year.

The findings released Tuesday come amid concern nationwide about the issue.

RIAS's count includes six physical attacks, 25 incidents of property damage, 20 threats, 58 incidents of anti-Semitic propaganda, and 301 counts of malicious behaviour, such as giving the stiff-armed Nazi salute.

