Pakistan starts clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine

The vaccine has been approved for trial by the drug regulatory authority of Pakistan and it will be administered under the supervision of the NIH.

Published: 22nd September 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lab, test, In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started stage three clinical trials of a China-made Covid-19 vaccine, Executive Director of the country's National Institute of Health (NIH) Aamer Ikram said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the official said the vaccine will be administered to 8,000 to 10,000 volunteers across the country and its final results are expected to come out in about six months, Xinhua news agency.

After the results, Pakistan will start administering it to the general public.

He said the vaccine has already been declared safe on animals and there are high expectations that it will proven safe for humans too.

Special Assistant to the country's Prime Minister on National Health Services Faisal Sultan also briefed the media on the vaccine, saying that if the clinical trial succeeded, it will not only benefit Pakistanis but the world.

Sultan said the trial of the vaccine is a vital step for Pakistan because it will help in the capacity building of the country to prepare vaccines against other viral diseases.

The vaccine has been approved for trial by the drug regulatory authority of Pakistan and it will be administered under the supervision of the NIH.

Pakistan has so far reported more than 306,000 coronavirus cases and 6,420 deaths.

COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine
