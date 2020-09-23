STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reopens schools for 6-8 standards after five months due to COVID-19

Pakistan reported 532 new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 307,418.

Published: 23rd September 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Teachers disinfect hands of students upon their arrival at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reopened schools for students in the sixth to 8th standards under the second phase of government's decision to reopen educational institutions which remained shut for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic that infected over 3 lakh people in the country.

Both private and public schools opened for standard 6-8 under strict restrictions and clear orders to follow the standard operating procedures to control the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Students, teachers and school administration are required to ensure social distancing and wear face masks, as well as regularly use hand sanitisers, the Express Tribune reported.

The decision to go ahead with fully opening all education institutions by the end of this month was endorsed on Tuesday by the National Command and Control Center, the body empowered to take key decisions on COVID-19 related issues.

While all the provinces have decided to follow the instruction, Sindh has delayed the decision to reopen schools for 6 to 8 graders until September 28 after reports of lack of preparations to implement the standard operating procedures.

According to the decision, all high schools, colleges and universities were reopened on September 15, while the primary schools would open their gates for students on September 30.

Pakistan reported 532 new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 307,418.

Sindh province has reported 134,437 cases, Punjab 98,602, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,418, Islamabad 16,246, Balochistan 14,607, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,542 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,566 cases.

At least 3,264,216 tests have been done so far in the country, including 33,744 in the last one day.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 pakistan school
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp