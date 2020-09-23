STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US has most powerful weapons ever produced, says President Donald Trump

He said he was allowed to speak about it because he is the president of the United States.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:01 AM

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has the most powerful weapons ever produced and is the envy of the world, President Donald Trump has said, hoping that he will never have to use them, as he vowed to keep America out of "endless, ridiculous and stupid" foreign wars.

Trump said for decades, American politicians spent trillions of dollars rebuilding foreign nations, fighting foreign wars that never ended, and defending foreign borders.

"Instead of endless war, we are forging peace in the Middle East, it's so great. Peace in the Middle East," he said.

"We will strike down terrorists who threaten our citizens and we will keep America out of endless, ridiculous, stupid foreign wars," he said at an election rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

"I am just telling you the most powerful weapons ever produced we have and other countries know that and it's a good thing that they know it and I don't think we will ever be using them and I hope we don't, I hope to God," Trump said.

The president said by saying so, he was not leaking any classified information.

He said he was allowed to speak about it because he is the president of the United States.

Trump said that he has rebuilt the US military.

"It was totally depleted when I took over. We built a military, USD 2.5 trillion we spent all made in the US saying, the greatest equipment, the greatest planes and rockets and missiles and our nuclear," he said.

"I hate to even mention the word and hope to God we never have to use that. We have the most powerful weapons in the history of the world and we do that over a very short period of time, weapons that are so powerful that we are the envy of the world," Trump said.

He said that he hopes that he will never have to use those weapons.

"I never want to use those weapons and hopefully we will never have to. You know the way you don't have to use them is when you have them, it's when you have them but nobody has ever built a force like what we have," he said.

Trump said that he gets along with world leaders very well.

"My father taught me, he said if you can win and spend less money that's a good thing, not a bad thing. That's a good thing, not a bad thing, like if you get along with the leaders of other lands and don't go to war all the time with everybody and can come out on top without having to shed blood all over the place and destroy your families and your country," Trump said.

"Like when I get along with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, when I get along with (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un. Whatever happened to the war we were supposed to be in with North Korea? Nothing happened.

"They said I gave away so much. I said what did I give away? They couldn't find anything. I didn't do anything," he said.


