Woman wrote 'give up' in ricin note to Donald Trump: Court papers

The envelope containing the toxic substance and the threatening letter was addressed to the White House but intercepted at a mail sorting facility on Friday.

Published: 23rd September 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: A Canadian woman accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to "give up and remove your application for this election," according to court papers filed on Tuesday.

Pascale Ferrier, of Quebec, was arrested Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is due to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Buffalo, New York.

She faces a charge of threatening the president.

The envelope containing the toxic substance and the threatening letter was addressed to the White House but intercepted at a mail sorting facility on Friday.

The package, postmarked from Canada, included a letter in which she referred to Trump as "The Ugly Tyrant Clown" and directed him to "give up and remove your application for this election," according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case.

"So I made a 'special gift' for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter," she wrote, according to the affidavit.

"If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come."

It wasn't immediately clear if Ferrier had a lawyer.

During the investigation, the FBI discovered that six additional similar letters appeared to have been received in Texas in September and also had stamps indicating that they'd been mailed from Canada, according to court papers.

Those letters "contained similar language" to the letter that was sent to Trump and were sent to people affiliated with facilities where Ferrier had been jailed in 2019.

Investigators also matched Ferrier's fingerprints from four of the letters, the complaint said.

In Facebook and Twitter posts in September, Ferrier also wrote "#killTrump" and used similar wording as she did in the letter, calling him an "Ugly Clown Tyrant," according to the document.

When she was arrested Sunday while trying to enter a border crossing in Buffalo, Ferrier told Customs and Border Patrol agents that she was "wanted by the FBI for the ricin letters," the complaint said.

Officers found a loaded gun in her waistband and said she was also carrying a knife.

Ferrier was booked into the Hidalgo County jail in March of 2019 on two charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and one charge of tampering with government records, according to online jail records.

Pascale is listed as living in Quebec, and was released in May of last year.

The records state the charges against her were ordered dismissed.

