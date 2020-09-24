STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian students appeal to UK PM in historic English test visa row

Many of the students caught up in the row are Indian and have consistently maintained their innocence and have been lobbying the government for a chance to prove their innocence.

Published: 24th September 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

British PM Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Several Indian students are among over 200 overseas student signatories of a letter delivered to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London on Thursday, seeking justice in the wake of being accused of cheating in a compulsory English language test six years ago.

The scandal, believed to have impacted around 34,000 international students, relates to the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), a compulsory requirement in some student visa cases.

Many of the students caught up in the row are Indian and have consistently maintained their innocence and have been lobbying the government for a chance to prove their innocence.

"We were innocent but our visas were refused or revoked and the government gave us no way to defend ourselves. Our futures were destroyed and we were left to fight a years-long legal battle costing each of us tens of thousands of pounds," reads the letter.

"We write to you because it is within your power to right this wrong, to put an end to our detention, deportation and humiliation. Allow us to prove our innocence by establishing a free and transparent scheme "independent of the Home Office through which we can get our cases to be reviewed and clear our names," they wrote in a direct appeal to Johnson.

The group has been supported in its long-running campaign by Migrant Voice activists and several parliamentarians including Labour Party MP Stephen Timms, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on TOEIC.

In the letter to the UK PM this week, they also sought to highlight how their plight has been magnified during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The coronavirus pandemic has made our situation even worse. Our support networks have collapsed, the charities we rely on have been closed, our friends and families are unable to help as they are struggling themselves. We are terrified of catching the virus and being hospitalised, or dying with a black mark still against our names. This is not the future we wanted or worked for," they write.

Several reports over the years, including by the UK's National Audit Office and House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC), have flagged flawed evidence used by the Home Office against the affected students and raised serious doubts over the decision to revoke or refuse tens of thousands of visas.

These students have been living a nightmare for six years.

Stripped of their rights and their futures destroyed, many are destitute and suffering severe mental health problems.

There is a mountain of evidence that proves they are victims of a mammoth injustice "and the government can ignore this no longer," said Nazek Ramadan, Director of Migrant Voice.

The issue dates back to February 2014, when BBC's Panorama' investigation uncovered evidence of organised cheating in two English language test centres run on behalf of the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

This included providing English-speakers to take speaking tests instead of the real candidates and staff reading out multiple choice answers for other tests.

The UK Home Office responded vigorously, investigating colleges, test centres and students and cancelled thousands of visas in the wake of the expose.

It has maintained that the courts consistently found that the evidence it had at the time was sufficient to take action and that the 2014 investigation into the abuse of English language testing revealed "systemic cheating".

Last year, the influential PAC parliamentary body had issued a harsh rebuke of the government's reaction to the scandal.

"The Home Office's pace of response to the issue of cheating has either been "full throttle' or "too slow', with no middle ground.

It has been quick to act on imperfect evidence, but slow in responding to indications that innocent people may have been caught up in its actions," noted the report titled "English Language Tests: A Systemic Failure Affecting Thousands'.

"We are staggered that the Department thinks it is acceptable to have so little regard for the impact its actions might have on innocent people," it said.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Johnson English Test diaspora
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp