Key trading route between Nepal, China reopens after eight months

The Rasuwagadhi-Kerung transit point was opened on Wednesday after the Chinese authorities agreed to conditionally reopen the border point for the movement of goods.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bhutan

A general view shows a highway connecting Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan during lockdown. (Photo|AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A key trading route between Nepal and Tibet in China has been reopened for movement of goods, over eight months after it was closed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rasuwagadhi-Kerung transit point was opened on Wednesday after the Chinese authorities agreed to conditionally reopen the border point for the movement of goods.

The Chinese authorities have allowed the movement of a limited number of cargo vehicles abiding specific rules, according to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies.

Some cargo trucks carrying Chinese products entered Nepal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both Nepal-China border points of Rasuwagadhi-Kerung and Tatopani-Khasa remained closed since late January to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in Hubei Province in late 2019.

Over the period, these trade points were opened only for a few days allowing the movement of a limited number of cargo trucks carrying medical kits in particular.

The representatives of both the governments will hold a virtual dialogue on Friday to ease vehicular movements through the land route between the two countries, the ministry sources said.

During the talks, the matter relating to resumption of vehicular movement through the Tatopani-Khasa border point, situated 120 km east of Kathmandu, is also expected to feature.

