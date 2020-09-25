STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hopefully India, China will be able to work out their differences: Donald Trump

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the senior Commanders at the earliest.

Published: 25th September 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reiterated help to India and China amid the ongoing standoff at the border areas, saying that "hopefully," both the countries will be able to resolve their differences.

"I know that China and India, are having difficulty, and very substantial difficulty. And hopefully, they will be able to work that out. If we can help, we would love to help," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

This comes after the sixth Corps Commander-Level meeting was held on Monday. India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the senior Commanders at the earliest, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday on the India-China border issue.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The talks on Monday happened at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights.

