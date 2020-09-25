STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

International media rights group denounces arrest of Pakistani journalist Ehtisham Kiyani

The International Federation of Journalists said that Ehtisham Kiyani was arrested on Wednesday 'on false charges for allegedly bearing weapons in Islamabad High Court'.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: An international media rights group on Friday voiced concern over the brief arrest of a Pakistani journalist this week for allegedly carrying weapons while reporting on a court case in the capital, saying Pakistani authorities should investigate the misuse of law in order to stop the harassment of media workers.

In a statement, the International Federation of Journalists said that Ehtisham Kiyani was arrested on Wednesday "on false charges for allegedly bearing weapons in Islamabad's High Court". Kiyani, who works for the Pakistani TV station Channel 24, denied the charges and was freed the same day following a protest from fellow journalists.

His arrest was the latest in what appears to be a crackdown on journalists in Pakistan. It came two weeks after authorities arrested a journalist, Bilal Farooq, in the port city of Karachi on charges of spreading hateful content against the military on social media.

Two other journalists, Asad Tooq and Absar Alam, were recently charged with sedition. Pakistani authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. The International Federation of Journalists said the "arbitrary arrest of journalists and media workers on questionable and false charges is an abuse of power and the law and a direct violation of journalist rights".

Kiyani was arrested while covering a corruption case against Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the country's ailing former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif. Sharif has been in London since last November, when he was released on bail to seek medical treatment abroad. He was previously sentenced to seven years in prison on corruption and money laundering charges.

Although Pakistan's government insists it supports freedom of speech, journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse the country's military and its agencies of pressuring media outlets to quash critical coverage.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ehtisham Kiyani Ehtisham Kiyani arrest Pakistan media rights International Federation of Journalists Pakistan journalist arrest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp