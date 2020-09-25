Pakistan reports 798 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 3,09,015

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Friday reached 309,015 after 798 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours, officials said.

At least seven patients died during the period, taking the COVID-19 fatalities to 6,444, while 544 patients are in critical condition, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

So far 294,740 people have fully recovered from the disease.

There are 7,831 active patients in the country.

Sindh reported 135,246 cases, Punjab 98,864, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,525, Islamabad 16,324, Balochistan 14,838, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,608 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,610 cases.

A total of 33,44,019 tests have been conducted across the country, including a record 37,504 in the last 24 hours.