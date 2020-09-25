STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports 798 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 3,09,015

Sindh reported 135,246 cases, Punjab 98,864, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,525, Islamabad 16,324, Balochistan 14,838, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,608 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,610 cases.

Published: 25th September 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus arrive at school in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Friday reached 309,015 after 798 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours, officials said.

At least seven patients died during the period, taking the COVID-19 fatalities to 6,444, while 544 patients are in critical condition, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

So far 294,740 people have fully recovered from the disease.

There are 7,831 active patients in the country.

A total of 33,44,019 tests have been conducted across the country, including a record 37,504 in the last 24 hours.

