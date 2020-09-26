STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump Administration seeks to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days

The proposal of the Department of Homeland Security is part of the fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the US.

Published: 26th September 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Trump Administration is seeking to restrict the stay of journalists from China in the US to just 90 days with the provision of another extension for a similar duration, according to a federal notification.

The proposal of the Department of Homeland Security is part of the fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the US.

While the time limit for foreign journalists, in general, has been restricted to 240 days and another extension of a similar period, those for a journalist from China would be issued an I visa by the United States just for 90 days, as per the federal notification issued on Friday.

Stakeholders have 30 days to respond to the federal notification before it can be enforced.

Foreign nationals travelling on a passport issued by China or Hong Kong would be issued I visa  which is the category for a foreign journalist -- may be admitted until the 'activities or assignments consistent with the I classification' are completed, not to exceed 90 days, the notification said.

Passport holders from Macau Special Administrative Region have been given exception. The extension for Chinese journalists is also for 90 days only.

Foreign journalists and their dependents would have to leave the country immediately on expiry of their I visa or denial of their extension application.

Previously, foreign journalists were admitted in the US for the duration of their employment. In March, the State Department asked Chinese media outlets to reduce their number of staff in the US.

Four Chinese State-run media outlets -- Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily-- were asked to reduce their total staff of 160 Chinese nationals to 100.

In June, the US designated four top state-run Chinese media houses as "foreign missions," terming them as "propaganda" outlets "controlled" by the ruling Communist Party of China.

In February, the US had designated five other Chinese state-run media houses.

These nine entities all meet the definition of a foreign mission under the Foreign Missions Act, which is to say that they are substantially owned or effectively controlled by a foreign government, the State Department had said.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Trump Administration Chinese journalists
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp