Australia's coronavirus hot spot, Victoria, records fewest new infections in three months

Published: 28th September 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

A family takes a walk as police look on in Melbourne. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria state has recorded its lowest number of new infections in more than three months as the nation’s second-largest city, Melbourne, further eases lockdown restrictions.

The easing of restrictions in Melbourne will allow most children to return to school from mid-October and send more than 125,000 people back to work.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said only five new cases were recorded in the latest 24-hour period, the lowest case number since June 12. The state also recorded three deaths on Monday.

Melbourne and surrounding parts of rural Victoria were placed under strict lockdown measures on Aug. 2, shuttering schools and non-essential businesses, imposing a nighttime curfew and prohibiting public gatherings.

The 9 p.m.- 5.a.m curfew was lifted from Monday, although residents still cannot travel more than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from home.

Public gatherings of up to five people from a maximum of two households will be allowed.

