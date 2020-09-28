STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dubai to restrict nightlife amid coronavirus increase

Dubai’s tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt “entertainment activities” at 1 a.m.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

A restaurant in Dubai. (Photo | AP)

A restaurant in Dubai. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Dubai has announced new restrictions on nightlife to curb a rising tide of coronavirus infections.

Dubai’s tourism authorities have ordered all bars and restaurants in the city-state to stop serving and halt “entertainment activities” at 1 a.m. Hotels will be restricted by law to offering only delivery and room service after 3 a.m.

Authorities urged dining and drinking establishments to adhere to anti-virus protocols or face “consequential procedures and violations,” including shutdowns and huge fines.

The new rules are the first since restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in July as Dubai, a top travel destination known for its lively nightlife, emerged from lockdown.

The United Arab Emirates has recorded more than 90,600 infections since the pandemic began, including over 400 deaths. Daily new infection rates are now climbing to heights last seen four months ago.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai nightlife coronavirus
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp